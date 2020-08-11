Reporter Joanna Bouras

Prior to moving to Cincinnati, Joanna spent the previous two years working at WBBH (NBC/ABC) in Fort Myers, FL. In her first three months at WBBH, Joanna jumped right in and covered Southwest Florida’s toxic algae crisis and the shooting of Ft. Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller. In early 2020, Joanna’s story on a Florida daycare worker getting fired for writing on a 1-year-old boy’s stomach in permanent marker went national.