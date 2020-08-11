Reporter Joanna Bouras

Joanna Bouras joined the FOX19 news team in August of 2020 as a reporter.
Prior to moving to Cincinnati, Joanna spent the previous two years working at WBBH (NBC/ABC) in Fort Myers, FL. In her first three months at WBBH, Joanna jumped right in and covered Southwest Florida’s toxic algae crisis and the shooting of Ft. Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller. In early 2020, Joanna’s story on a Florida daycare worker getting fired for writing on a 1-year-old boy’s stomach in permanent marker went national.
Before moving to Florida, Joanna worked at KOLN (CBS) in Lincoln, NE as a News Reporter/MMJ/Fill-In Anchor. While at KOLN, Joanna earned two Heartland Emmy Awards. Joanna was a reporter for both KOLN (CBS) newscasts that won Heartland EMMY NATAS Awards for Best Evening Newscast and Best Morning Newscast.
A Boston native, Joanna earned her Journalism Degree from Wheaton College. She then attended New York University and got her masters in Multimedia Journalism with a focus in Broadcast News. While in school, Joanna interned at EXTRA and worked directly with Entertainment Reporter Maria Menounos. She also interned at CBS Newspath in New York City.
In her free time, Joanna loves to hit the gym and hit the nearest shopping center!
