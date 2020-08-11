Springboro Schools unveil two options for students to begin school year

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (FOX19) - Springboro Schools families will have two options to choose from for how their kid(s) will start the 2020-21 school year.
One of the options primarily consists of in-person classes, Model A, while the other will be at-home virtual learning, Model B.
Model A, which is the in-person learning option, will have shortened class periods for grades 6-12, according to the release from Springboro Schools.
The school district said periods will be shortened by seven to nine minutes for students in Model A.
Even though those in grades 6-12 will not be in school the entire day, Springboro Schools says these students will make up that time with a virtual period.
Students in grades K-5 will not have shortened class periods, according to the school district.
Whether students choose Model A or Model B they will be taught the same curriculum, Springboro Schools says.
Both options will have separate first days for students, which is decided on their last name.
Students with last names A-K will begin on September 8-9.
The students with last names with L-Z will begin on September 10-11.
Here is the school district’s breakdown of Model A:
- Students learn within a physical building/classroom with face-to-face instruction.
- District safety protocols in place.
- September 8 & 9: First days of school, only for students with last names A-K.
- September 10 & 11: first days of school, only for students with last names L-Z.
- September 14: All students at school.
Model A breakdown for grades K-5 (Clearcreek, Dennis, and Five Point Elementary):
- Regularly scheduled start/dismissal times as established by each school.
- No shortened class periods.
Model A structure for grades 6-12 (Springboro Intermediate, Springboro Junior High, Springboro High School):
- Shortened school day with each class period shortened by seven to nine minutes.
- School start times remain the same.
- School dismissal times will depend on building and be communicated to parents.
- School would end about one-hour earlier each day (busing still provided).
- Dismissal would mirror the district’s one-hour early release schedule.
- Students are not losing an entire class period during the day.
- This does not affect the overall district hours for students as mandated by the state of Ohio.
Here is how the school district broke-down Model B:
- Students learn at-home in an online learning environment.
- Classrooms will be virtual through Google Meet/Classroom with Springboro teacher-led instruction.
- Quarter-by-quarter commitment for students.
- Fill out, submit at-home learning commitment form (only if choosing Model B) - Deadline is Friday, Aug. 14.
- September 8 & 9: First days of school, only for students with last names A-K.
- September 10 & 11: first days of school, only for students with last names L-Z.
- September 14: All students at school.
- Check with school building/teachers for daily times on lessons and assignments.
Model B outlook for grades K-5 (Clearcreek, Dennis, and Five Point Elementary):
- Virtual classrooms using Google Meet/Classroom will be assigned per grade level.
- If a student needs further assistance with a lesson, is unable to attend, or is unable to complete a lesson due to parent(s) being at work during the day, lessons will be recorded and posted for students/families to view at a later time that day. Specifics on recordings being posted will be communicated to the students/parents directly from the teacher.
- No specials will be taught virtually.
Model B breakdown for grades 6-12 (Springboro Intermediate, Springboro Junior High, Springboro High School):
- Students will have the same teachers they would’ve had, per their schedule if they were in-person.
- Teachers will offer instruction through lessons on Google Meet/Classroom, record lessons/assignments for students, while also making time during the day to be available for questions.
- AP/Honors classes will still be offered.
- This will not be a live stream of the classroom, but students will have live instruction as well as recorded lessons daily.
- This will be virtual instruction using Google Meet/Classroom of the teacher teaching their lesson and posting assignments/recorded lessons.
- If a student needs further assistance with a lesson, is unable to attend, or is unable to complete a lesson due to parent(s) being at work during the day, lessons will be recorded and posted for students/families to view at a later time that day. Specifics on recordings being posted will be communicated to the students/parents directly from the teacher.
A full at-home/virtual schedule school day for all Model A students will be implemented if the district is forced to close or reduce students by 50%, Springboro Schools say.
