Springboro Schools unveil two options for students to begin school year
One option consists of in-person classes while the other will be an at-home learning experience. (Source: Live 5)
By Jared Goffinet | August 11, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT - Updated August 11 at 2:19 PM

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (FOX19) - Springboro Schools families will have two options to choose from for how their kid(s) will start the 2020-21 school year.

One of the options primarily consists of in-person classes, Model A, while the other will be at-home virtual learning, Model B.

Model A, which is the in-person learning option, will have shortened class periods for grades 6-12, according to the release from Springboro Schools.

The school district said periods will be shortened by seven to nine minutes for students in Model A.

Even though those in grades 6-12 will not be in school the entire day, Springboro Schools says these students will make up that time with a virtual period.

Students in grades K-5 will not have shortened class periods, according to the school district.

Whether students choose Model A or Model B they will be taught the same curriculum, Springboro Schools says.

Both options will have separate first days for students, which is decided on their last name.

Students with last names A-K will begin on September 8-9.

The students with last names with L-Z will begin on September 10-11.

Here is the school district’s breakdown of Model A:

  • Students learn within a physical building/classroom with face-to-face instruction.
  • District safety protocols in place.
  • September 8 & 9: First days of school, only for students with last names A-K.
  • September 10 & 11: first days of school, only for students with last names L-Z.
  • September 14: All students at school.

Model A breakdown for grades K-5 (Clearcreek, Dennis, and Five Point Elementary):

  • Regularly scheduled start/dismissal times as established by each school.
  • No shortened class periods.

Model A structure for grades 6-12 (Springboro Intermediate, Springboro Junior High, Springboro High School):

  • Shortened school day with each class period shortened by seven to nine minutes.
  • School start times remain the same.
  • School dismissal times will depend on building and be communicated to parents.
  • School would end about one-hour earlier each day (busing still provided).
  • Dismissal would mirror the district’s one-hour early release schedule.
  • Students are not losing an entire class period during the day.
  • This does not affect the overall district hours for students as mandated by the state of Ohio.

Here is how the school district broke-down Model B:

  • Students learn at-home in an online learning environment.
  • Classrooms will be virtual through Google Meet/Classroom with Springboro teacher-led instruction.
  • Quarter-by-quarter commitment for students.
  • Fill out, submit at-home learning commitment form (only if choosing Model B) - Deadline is Friday, Aug. 14.
  • September 8 & 9: First days of school, only for students with last names A-K.
  • September 10 & 11: first days of school, only for students with last names L-Z.
  • September 14: All students at school.
  • Check with school building/teachers for daily times on lessons and assignments.

Model B outlook for grades K-5 (Clearcreek, Dennis, and Five Point Elementary):

  • Virtual classrooms using Google Meet/Classroom will be assigned per grade level.
  • If a student needs further assistance with a lesson, is unable to attend, or is unable to complete a lesson due to parent(s) being at work during the day, lessons will be recorded and posted for students/families to view at a later time that day. Specifics on recordings being posted will be communicated to the students/parents directly from the teacher.
  • No specials will be taught virtually.

Model B breakdown for grades 6-12 (Springboro Intermediate, Springboro Junior High, Springboro High School):

  • Students will have the same teachers they would’ve had, per their schedule if they were in-person.
  • Teachers will offer instruction through lessons on Google Meet/Classroom, record lessons/assignments for students, while also making time during the day to be available for questions.
  • AP/Honors classes will still be offered.
  • This will not be a live stream of the classroom, but students will have live instruction as well as recorded lessons daily.
  • This will be virtual instruction using Google Meet/Classroom of the teacher teaching their lesson and posting assignments/recorded lessons.
  • If a student needs further assistance with a lesson, is unable to attend, or is unable to complete a lesson due to parent(s) being at work during the day, lessons will be recorded and posted for students/families to view at a later time that day. Specifics on recordings being posted will be communicated to the students/parents directly from the teacher.

A full at-home/virtual schedule school day for all Model A students will be implemented if the district is forced to close or reduce students by 50%, Springboro Schools say.

