Suspect arrested after weekend chase, carjackings in Warren County, jail records show

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The suspect accused of leading law enforcement on a chase and carjacking two vehicles during the pursuit has been arrested, according to the Montgomery County Jail records.
Bryon Finklea Jr., 24, is facing two charges of obstructing official business and one charge domestic violence, the records show.
These charges stem from a Saturday incident that started around 12 p.m. with the 24-year-old being chased by Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) down I-75, troopers said over the weekend.
A trooper tried stopping Finklea Jr., but he drove away and left I-75 to get on westbound SR 63 in Monroe, OSHP said.
Throughout this time of the pursuit, a 21-year-old female was in the vehicle with Finklea Jr., according to troopers.
She was eventually let out of the vehicle at a Kroger parking lot in Monroe before the pursuit resumed.
Troopers continued chasing Finklea Jr. on SR 63, but once he got to the intersection of SR 63 and Gateway Boulevard, his vehicle became disabled, OSHP reported.
This wasn’t enough to stop Finklea Jr. though.
He got out of the broken-down vehicle and carjacked a car that had a man and two kids inside, troopers said.
Finklea Jr. got in the driver’s seat and sped off with the kids still in the backseat.
Troopers say both kids were eventually let out, but Finklea Jr. continued driving once they were out of the vehicle.
Now in West Chester, Finklea Jr. crashed into a vehicle on Tylersville Road at Dudley Drive, according to OSHP.
Finklea Jr. gets out of the crashed vehicle and carjacks his second vehicle, troopers said.
Law enforcement eventually stopped the pursuit because of the speed of the chase and traffic conditions but say Finklea Jr. was seen exiting I-75.
At some point after the chase, OSHP says the vehicle Finklea Jr. was last seen driving was found in Dayton.
Finklea Jr. is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.
