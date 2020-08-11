Tri-State school for children with autism adding extra space amid surging enrollment, COVID-19

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A local school is pursuing an innovative, if temporary, solution to the problem of running out of space for its students as they return for fall classes.
Linden Grove School is a school for kids with autism in Kindergarten through eighth grade.
Right now there are 95 students enrolled for the 2021 school year, and Kristin Tennyson, head of the school, says parents are calling every day for their kids to be put on the waiting list.
“As most people know, the autism rate continues to grow and grow and grow right now” said Tennyson. “The CDC tells us they believe one in 48 individuals in the United States are on the autism spectrum.”
The problem is, there’s not enough space in the building.
“We started on the first floor,” Tennyson explained. “We have used every inch of space in that building and we’re really fortunate our board of trustees, even in the COVID-19 world, where things are unknown, agreed to go ahead and spend the dollars on a temporary building, a modular classroom.”
Some $425,000 later, students will soon be able to have class in one of nine trailers that will be assembled on a 7,400 sq-ft. lot.
It’s a move that’s crucial for kids with special needs.
“When you have that many children with autism in one building that have different types of sensory needs, it can be difficult,” Tennyson said. “As small as the size of our classrooms are, four to six children, they also need limited number of kids in the hallways and in the lunch room and things like that.”
Roger Kronenberger serves on the school board and has a 10-year-old son who attends Linden Grove.
“They were searching other options for years to try to move to a different building or expand this property,” he said, “and being a non-profit the way we are kind of limited the directions we can go.”
Kronenberger says he’s grateful for the new space.
“Things are getting a little tight in there, especially with corona getting the kids separated. This is going to help out tremendously,” he explained.
