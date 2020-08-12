AG Daniel Cameron meets with Breonna Taylor’s family

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with the family of Breonna Taylor on Wednesday.
Taylor is the 26-year-old woman who was shot dead by LMPD narcotics officers who were serving a warrant at her apartment in March. The three officers were placed on administrative reassignment, which is LMPD protocol for such incidents. One of the officers, Brett Hankison, was eventually fired.
The Taylor shooting was one of several police-involved deaths of black citizens that have sparked a civil reckoning across America in recent months.
Following Wednesday’s meeting, a spokeswoman for the attorney general issued the following statement:
“Attorney General Cameron was grateful today to meet with the family of Ms. Breonna Taylor, including Ms. Tamika Palmer, Ms. Juniyah Palmer, Ms. Bianca Austin, and the family’s attorneys, as well as Christopher 2X from the Game Changers organization. The meeting provided an opportunity for Attorney General Cameron to personally express his condolences to the family. The investigation remains ongoing, and our Office of Special Prosecutions continues to review all the facts in the case to determine the truth.”
Cameron has announced twice in recent weeks that his investigation is ongoing, but has not given a timetable for when he expects to announce his office’s decision whether to criminally charge the officers involved in Taylor’s death. Cameron’s office said last week that it is still awaiting results from ballistics tests from the FBI crime lab.
Just before noon Wednesday, Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, shared a statement with WAVE 3 News:
“I’m glad the attorney general asked for this meeting. He actually seemed sincere and genuine, which I appreciated. We let him know how important it was for their office to get all the facts, to get the truth and to get justice for Breonna. We all deserve to know the whole truth behind what happened to my daughter. The attorney general committed to getting us the truth. We’re going to hold him up to that commitment. At the end of the day, we have to (sic) bridge the community and the police. That starts with the truth and justice. And we have to make real changes to keep this from happening to anyone else. The attorney general didn’t say which direction he’s pointing to, and I could be wrong, but after meeting him today I’m more confident that the truth will come out and that justice will be served.”
This story will be updated.
