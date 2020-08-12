Akron man with COVID-19 fighting for his life in the same hospital his wife was just treated at for breast cancer

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man has spent the past month fighting for his life in the hospital. He is battling COVID-19, and a week before he went in, his wife was in the same hospital recovering from her breast cancer surgery.
Since Angel Whorton cannot physically be with her husband as he fights this virus, she has been coming out to Summa Health Hospital in Akron and sitting on the lawn right below his window and praying. There was a point where she thought she might lose him, but now Angel is confident that he will get better and come home.
In October of 2019, Angel, 40, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer.
“My husband and my mom broke down, and I was in shock. I said, ‘Say that again,‘” said Angel.
Angel started chemo right away. She had a double mastectomy in May, and then had her reconstructive surgery in July.
Finally, cancer-free, Angel was ready to come home and put that chapter of her life behind her, but just a few days after she got home, her husband, 42-year-old John Whorton, became very sick.
After testing positive for COVID her husband started quarantining in the basement, but things got worse.
“It floored me and then I called 911 and the ambulance came, and just seeing him walking up the stairs and struggling, it really hit home but at the same time I’m like okay you’re gonna fight,” Angel said.
A day after getting to the ICU, John had to be put on a ventilator.
“One weekend I was on T2 ICU healing from my reconstruction and then the next weekend he was on T3 with COVID the same exact hospital,” explained Angel. “One floor up, one floor up a week later, so we are definitely connected.”
The next day Angel got a call from the doctors that her husband’s kidneys were failing and his breathing wasn’t getting better.
So, she and her family and friends kept going outside her husband’s window to pray.
“I got a call that he had coded, and it was three minutes,” Angel said. “The doctor said it wasn’t a long time but 3 minutes is a lifetime for me.”
The doctors were able to resuscitate John, but they called Angel and asked her to come up for what sounded like could be her last goodbyes.
“That time in the car when the doctor said, ‘I have one last thing to try on him.’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean, last?’ It’s kind of like my life flashed before me, not just for me but for my kids.”
Angel continued to pray and slowly, but surely her husband is now getting better.
He is no longer in a medically-induced coma, and is doing most of his breathing on his own.
Doctors are hopeful John will go to rehab in the next few days. She believes God wants her to share her family’s story to inspire others to keep fighting.
