Bengals wide receiver John Ross leaving camp to be with family

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals wide receiver John Ross, a former first round pick, took a leave from training camp to be with his family according to a report by the NFL Network.
Ross was officially placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday afternoon while he travels home to be with his young son, who tested positive for COVID-19.
Ross was the Bengals ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He had 28 catches for 506 yards and three touchdowns in eight games last season.
