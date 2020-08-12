Big East postpones fall sports

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Big East Conference announced on Wednesday the league is postponing all fall sports.
The sports impacted at Xavier include men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country and volleyball.
The plan for a potential restart of outside competition will be announced at a later date.
“This is the right decision for our student-athletes,” said Xavier University Vice President and Director of Athletics Greg Christopher. “Planning, exploring various options and an attempt to play fall sports has been our focus for several weeks. As much as we all want our teams to compete, our top priority is the health and safety of our student-athletes and everyone in our programs. That was the consistent theme of the ongoing conversations among the Big East presidents and athletic directors.”
No decision has been made yet on any potential impact on winter sports in the Big East.
Xavier’s winter sports include men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and men’s and women’s indoor track and field.
[Release courtesy of Xavier Athletics]
