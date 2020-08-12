Campbell County Schools to delay all classes, other districts move ahead

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The Campbell County School District became the latest Northern Kentucky district to push back the start of in-person learning after its board of education voted for the delay Wednesday.
The district will now begin classes Sept. 14. Two weeks of virtual schooling will ensue. On Sept. 28, the first in-person classes will take place.
Previously the district’s plan was to resume in-person learning using a rotational A/B learning model Aug. 14.
The move follows Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation in his Monday press briefing that school districts around the state to delay the start of in-person classes until Sept. 28.
The governor cited the current state of the virus in Kentucky as his motivation, referencing increased new cases, an increase in the number of children infected, the school reopening experiences of other states and families continuing to bring the virus back from ‘hot-spot’ states.
On Wednesday Beshear elaborated on his reasoning. At the same time, he announced Kentucky’s highest-ever number of new cases in a day.
Other school districts preceded Campbell County Schools in making the switch.
The Fort Thomas School District announced it had delayed in-person learning to comply with the governor’s recommendation just hours after Beshear made it. The district’s original plan allowed for in-person instruction five days per week.
The Kenton County Board of Education followed suit Tuesday, announcing the cancellation of in-person classes until Sept. 28 in a letter to parents. The district’s original plan relied on a rotational A/B hybrid learning approach similar to that of Campbell County Schools. School will now begin remotely Aug. 24.
Both districts’ original plans contained a contingency, recently activated, for moving to temporary, full remote learning to comply with recommendations from the Northern Kentucky Health Department or Beshear.
Other districts are bucking the trend.
The Williamstown Independent School District Board of Education voted Tuesday to move forward with the district’s reopening plan, which includes in-person learning, despite Beshear’s recommendation.
The Diocese of Covington announced Wednesday it will also pursue its original reopening plan of beginning in-person instruction Aug. 17.
