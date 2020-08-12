Cincinnati man pleads guilty after buying tiger skin for $3K

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati man who paid $3,000 for a tiger skin rug pleaded guilty to violating the Endangered Species Act, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Court documents say Ryan J. Gibbs, 44, contacted a man in the United Kingdom in Aug. 2018 about buying a tiger skin rug.
The man told Gibbs he couldn’t legally ship a tiger skin to the U.S., but he knew someone in Minnesota who had tiger skins.
The person was actually an undercover special agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Gibbs reached out to the agent and said he wanted to buy a tiger skin and a mounted flamingo, the documents say.
They also say that Gibbs and the agent discussed the fact that it was illegal to buy and sell tiger parts across state lines.
According to the court documents, Gibbs bought three mounted birds from the agent in Dec. 2018 for $1,200.
He then met the agent again in Aug. 2019 and paid $3,000 for a tiger skin, the documents say.
A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office says under the plea agreement, Gibbs must serve one year of probation and perform 80 hours of community service.
If possible, the agreement says, the community service should be with an Ohio non-profit or governmental organization that works on wildlife conservation.
The agreement also calls for Gibbs to pay $100,000 to the Lacey Act Reward Account. The Lacey Act protects all fish and wildlife and their parts or products.
Gibbs also agreed to give up a stuffed lion, two stuffed puffins, a panther skin, and a sawfish rostrum.
The Code of Federal Regulations lists tigers as endangered wherever they are found.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.