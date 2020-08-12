Beverly Hills Supper Club developers cancel meeting with group of victims’ families

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A crucial meeting in the development of the former Beverly Hills Supper Club was abruptly canceled Wednesday, leaving several family members of those who died in the infamous 1977 fire concerned about the fate of changes they want to see.
The fire on Memorial Day 1977 killed 165 people and injured more than 200 others.
A $65 million development called Memorial Point was announced for the site last year. Plans from Ashley Development Group and Vision Realty include 100-200 apartments, 89 homes starting in the upper $300,000s and a for-profit, 79-unit assisted living facility.
The plan received a necessary zone change and conditional use permit from the Campbell County Planning and Zoning Commission in July. The zone change is expected to go before Southgate City Council next Wednesday, Aug. 19.
A memorial at the bottom of the hill is slated to include the names of the victims, a list of local first responder units that responded to the fire, a list of the federal and state fire safety regulations implemented afterward and maps of the site in 1977.
A memorial park honoring the victims is also proposed for an area that will be developed as part of the residential project at the top of the hill.
Debate has centered on whether the memorial park, which the developers have said would be in the care of an HOA, should be open to the public.
A meeting on the issue between developers and Respect the Dead, a group of victims’ families advocating for the park to be public, was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
That meeting was cancelled without explanation just before it was set to begin, according to Attorney Steven Megerle, who represents members of Respect the Dead.
“It’s sad that a developer would be so callous as to cancel a meeting at the 11th hour, when these folks were finally going to see that something may be done to honor their family members,” Megerle told FOX19 NOW.
Robin Thornhill says he lost four family members in the blaze.
“My dad was the only one with an open casket, and I remember that at 5 years old,” he said. “They are up there, and for them to say they are not, it’s an insult.”
Some of the changes Respect the Dead are requesting include:
- An archaeological survey of the area surrounding the former cabaret room to determine if there are any remains of the victims still at the site;
- The creation of a working group as an official Southgate board or commission that would include victims’ family members, first responders and other stakeholders to oversee the project and oversee construction of the memorial and plan events in the future;
- Movement of a memorial from the side of U.S. 27 to the site of the former cabaret room;
- Access to the memorial at the top of the hill by family members and the general public on a limited basis.
If Southgate City Council approves the zone change without the conditions requested, residents and family members say they will file suit in Campbell Circuit Court.
Kentucky law prevents a city from allowing buildings or development on burial grounds.
