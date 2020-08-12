Diocese of Covington announces reopening date for schools

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Bishop Roger Foys and Mike Clines, superintendent of Catholic Schools, announced the reopening dates for schools.
The Diocese of Covington will begin in-person instruction the week of Aug. 17.
The schools have created various models for beginning the school year under the guidance of their “COVID-19 Return to School Requirements,” including an option for parents to choose at-home learning.
“As we move forward, we thank our parents for their support,” Bishop Foys and Mr. Clines said in their letter to Catholic School leaders. “The health of our schools will depend in large part on the health of each individual student. We are depending on our parents to monitor their child’s health every day and to keep their child home when they are sick.”
The Diocese of Covington said the implementation of the requirements will be monitored at all schools. During the week of Sept. 6, they will be evaluated and changes could be made at that time.
