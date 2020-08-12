Former federal prosecutor hired as director of Cincinnati’s police watchdog board

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former federal prosecutor and candidate for Hamilton County prosecutor will lead the city’s independent agency that helps citizens settle complaints against Cincinnati police, city officials announced this week.
The civilian watchdog agency Citizens Complaint Authority reviews allegations of police misconduct and incidents and reports directly to the city manager.
It recently received renewed focus and funding at City Hall in light of national and local protests over George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis.
The CCA has been without an executive director most of this year so far.
Hiring Gave Davis, the son of a retired Cincinnati police sergeant, now to helm CCA is another sign from city leaders that police reform and accountability to the public they serve will continue to be a priority.
He is scheduled to begin work Sept 6., according to a memo from Interim City Manager Paula Boggs Muething to council members.
“I couldn’t be more excited to serve and to help write the next chapter in our city’s history,” Davis wrote on his Facebook page this week.
“Many thanks to all my friends, family, and champions for your well wishes and support. And thank you to the City Of Cincinnati for your confidence in me. The Citizen Complaint Authority is in good hands. Let’s get to work!
Cincinnati’s interim city manager described Davis in her memo to council an accomplished attorney with private and public sector experience. He served in the civil rights division of the U.S. Department of Justice and with the New York District Attorney’s office. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School and Yale University.
“Mr. Davis comes to the City of Cincinnati with experience in leading investigations of law enforcement misconduct, including complaints of excessive force, deaths in custody, false arrest, due process violations, and other acts of official misconduct,” her memo states.
“He joins the City and assumes the directorship of the CCA at a time when issues of equity and justice compel us to re-examine our systems. He is a Cincinnati native and has expressed a strong commitment to this community. I hope you will join me in welcoming him.”
CCA resulted from the city’s landmark 2002 Collaborative Agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, the cornerstone of the post-2001 riot police reforms to try to improve relations between the police force and the Cincinnati community it serves.
Seven trained board members, with a staff of full-time investigators, were to hear complaints and allegations from the public of Cincinnati police misconduct, identify trends and make recommendations to the city manager.
CCA replaced and combined the Citizens Police Review Panel and the Office of Municipal Investigation (OMI), which critics said were ineffective.
Davis is a graduate of Seven Hills High School and lived in Montego Bay, Jamaica for four years during adolescence, according to his resume and a news release during his run for prosecutor during the Democratic primary earlier this year.
He lost to Fanon Rucker, who will face Republican Prosecutor Joe Deters on the November ballot.
Currently, Davis is a trial attorney with Frost Brown Todd.
Along with his wife, Princess, and their daughter, Lizzy, the Davis family lives in Pleasant Ridge.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.