If you don’t wear a mask, you can’t be prevented from voting, Ohio secretary of state says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is encouraging all voters to wear a mask on election day however you can’t be stopped at the polls if you aren’t wearing one.
“No one can or should be able to prevent electors from casting their ballot, even if the elector chooses not to follow the recommendations put in places to protect poll workers and other voters,” LaRose said in a press release.
The requirement for poll workers to wear masks is part of a 48-point plan the secretary of state issued to the state’s 88 county boards of elections about how to run a safe and healthy election this fall.
Highlights of LaRose’s Ohio Voting Safety Plan include:
- Routine cleaning of voting machines and e-pollbooks
- Mask requirements and regular hand washing for all poll workers
- Social distancing recommendations
LaRose says Ohio already meets the Centers for Disease Control safety recommendations for election day because boards of elections offer curbside voting.
In addition, there is a secure drop box at every board of election office for voters who don’t want to go inside to vote there or cast their ballots polling location.
The secretary of state’s office also requires boards of elections to move polling locations out of facilities that serve vulnerable populations.
A reminder that Ohio offers three different ways to vote: by mail, early in-person, and in-person on Election Day. Click here if you would like more information.
