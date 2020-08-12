Injured worker rescued from downtown construction site

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati firefighters rescued an injured construction worker from a site downtown Wednesday morning.
They were dispatched to 517 E. Pete Rose Way around 10 a.m. when they found a construction worker with a leg injury three stories above ground.
Additional resources were requested because there was no access to the worker except by ladder.
Members of the department’s heavy rescue team utilized specialized rope rescue equipment to bring the worker safely to the ground.
The worker, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.