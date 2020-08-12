500k lethal doses of fentanyl seized, 2 men charged in cash smuggling case

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A federal grand jury handed down an indictment Wednesday against two men charging them in a narcotics conspiracy that involved one kilogram, or 500,000 lethal doses, of fentanyl.
Two task forces within the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigations Commission seized the fentanyl as well as $500,000 cash, two gold Rolex watches, two gold chains and three handguns with ammunition, the indictment says.
The DEA classifies two milligrams of fentanyl as a lethal dose.
Derrick Ferris, 44, of Cincinnati, and Jose Antonio Garcia, 22, of Linwood, Calif. smuggled bulk cash out of the country May 7-Aug. 5 with the intent to evade a currency reporting legal requirement, according to the indictment.
Ferris and Garcia are now charged with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and smuggling bulk cash.
The narcotics conspiracy is punishable by 10 years up to life in prison, and bulk cash smuggling is punishable by up to five years in prison, according to the DOJ release.
A release from the office of US Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers announced the indictment Wednesday afternoon.
Also announcing the cahrges were Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Vance Callender, FBI Special Agent in Charge Chris Hoffman, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Strek and Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil.
