KY school to open as planned despite Beshear’s recommendation

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (FOX19) - The Williamstown Independent School District board voted Tuesday night to move forward with their reopening plan despite the recommendation of Gov. Andy Beshear.
On Monday, Beshear recommended schools, both public and private, to delay the start of in-person classes until September 28.
“We can’t put a whole bunch of them in a classroom with a teacher right now. Other states that have tried to open this new school year are now having to close. We don’t want to start and stop. That may be more difficult on our children,” he said.
However, Williamstown Independent Schools said they are going to stick with their “parent choice model.”
“With careful consideration of the governor’s recommendation and the feedback received from our local community they have chosen to proceed with our “parent choice model” of choosing between in-person instruction and the virtual academy to begin August 26,” the district said on Facebook.
At least two Northern Kentucky districts have announced a change to its original return-to-school plan since the recommendation was made.
Superintendent of Newport Schools Tony Watts said they will not begin school with in-person instruction.
Fort Thomas Independent Schools pushed back their school opening date to Aug. 31.
