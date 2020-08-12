Lawrenceburg elementary school student tests positive for coronavirus

DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (FOX19) - A student at Central Elementary School in the Lawrenceburg School Distict has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from District Superintendent Karl Galey sent to parents Wednesday.
Galey confirmed the positive case of COVID-19 in an email to FOX19 NOW early Wednesday evening.
“Contact tracing has been conducted in cooperation with our local health department to identify those having direct contact so they may be quarantined too,” Galey wrote.
Galey provided no information on the condition of the student, whether they are showing symptoms or where, how or when they were tested.
