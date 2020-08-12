Man found shot in Walmart parking lot in Colerain Township

Photo: FOX19 NOW/file
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | August 12, 2020 at 4:37 AM EDT - Updated August 12 at 5:03 AM

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A shooting investigation is underway in Colerain Township Wednesday morning.

A man was found shot in the parking lot of the Walmart store on the southwest corner of Colerain Avenue and the Cross County Ronald Reagan Highway just after 4 a.m., Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.

He was conscious and talking before an ambulance transported him to a hospital, the dispatcher said.

