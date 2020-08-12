Metro Government sues Metro Council, aims to block law enforcement leaders from testifying about civil unrest

“Well, that was the purpose of filing that order, to get clarity around that,” he said Tuesday. “So the judge, I think, is going to have a meeting with all parties in two weeks or so to work through the details around that. So, that’s still up in the air but right now it is certainly restrained from that. But, again, let me be clear, at the right time all of that information will be shared. We’ve also offered to their committee other resources if they want to talk about the Elliott Avenue Place Based Investigations. We said we’d be happy to talk about that. It’s not subject to any suit or any activities.”