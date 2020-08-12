Motorcyclist dead in NKY crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - One person is dead in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday evening in Boone County, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred shortly before 6:04 p.m. at the intersection of US 42 and Fowlers Lane, the sheriff’s office says in a release.
Gary Grindley, 64, of Union, Ky., was driving a Nissan Pathfinder southbound on US 42 attempting to turn left into Krogers, the sheriff’s office says, when he realized the entrance was closed. He then tried to make an “improper” right turn to Fowlers Lane while traveling across the southbound lanes of US 42.
In the process, Grindley’s car hit a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 23-year-old Jacob Trapp of Burlington, Ky. as Trapp was driving south on US 42 in the left lane, according to the sheriff’s office.
Grindley’s car skidded through the intersection and then hit 67-year-old Jeanne Demler in a Lincoln MKS sitting on Fowlers Lane at a red light.
Union EMS transported Trapp to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Florence, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office says.
No other injuries were reported.
The sheriff’s office says alcohol and drug impairment do not appear to be factors, but that Trapp was speeding based on multiple eyewitness accounts.
No charges have been filed.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision.
