Muggy this evening with a few sprinkles

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Muggy air in place over the FOX19 NOW viewing area will be slow to exit the region. But with a lack of weather systems heading our way despite the humidity there will be little in the way of meaningful rainfall. When I say “meaningful” that is from the perspective of your garden or lawn. You will have to continue to water it.
Relief from the sticky stuff is on the horizon as two cold fronts drop southeastward from Canada. The first will move through the region Sunday and bring showers and a bit of relief. The second front will will be in West Virginia by sunrise Wednesday leading dramatically less humid and much cooler air into the Tristate.
While I cannot rule out a sprinkle of very light, brief shower Friday most of us will see no rain. Saturday there is the slight chance of a shower and Sunday at least a bit of rain will fall. After that dry, less humid and cooler weather prevails next week.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.