New portal for potential inaccurate COVID-19 test results, data

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - State Auditor Keith Faber announced the launch of an online portal to report potentially inaccurate COVID-19 test results and data.
Their office is seeking tips from individuals who have received notices from the state or county department of health, or a medical provider with what they perceive as erroneous COVID-19 test results.
Those could include receiving test results that were later reversed or receiving results for tests the individual did not take.
People are only asked to submit a form if they have received erroneous test results and are able to provide supporting documentation related to the test results.
You can submit a form here.
