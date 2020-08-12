New portal for potential inaccurate COVID-19 test results, data

By Kim Schupp | August 12, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 1:29 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - State Auditor Keith Faber announced the launch of an online portal to report potentially inaccurate COVID-19 test results and data.

Their office is seeking tips from individuals who have received notices from the state or county department of health, or a medical provider with what they perceive as erroneous COVID-19 test results.

Those could include receiving test results that were later reversed or receiving results for tests the individual did not take.

People are only asked to submit a form if they have received erroneous test results and are able to provide supporting documentation related to the test results.

You can submit a form here.

