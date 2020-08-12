Police: Male with multiple gunshot wounds arrives at Walmart in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A shooting investigation is underway in Colerain Township Wednesday morning.
A male with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at the Walmart store on the southwest corner of Colerain Avenue and the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway just after 4 a.m., according to Colerain Township police and Hamilton County dispatchers.
The victim was found in the parking lot, conscious and talking before an ambulance transported him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, they said.
It is believed that incident happened elsewhere earlier overnight, police said.
