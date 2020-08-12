Seven including 5 children hospitalized in Indiana crash

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (FOX19) - Seven people including five children ranging in ages from 1 to 11 were sent to the hospital from a crash in Indiana Tuesday night, according to Indiana State Police.
New Castle police responded to the collision between a Dodge Ram pickup truck and a Dodge Journey crossover- type vehicle in the 1000 block of N. 16th St. in front of Henry Community Health Hospital about 10 p.m., according to a news release fro m Indiana State Police.
A preliminary investigation determined the Dodge Ram was speeding and operating without lights on northbound 16th Street when the Dodge Journey, which was eastbound on a short drive that runs from 14th St. to 16th Street, pulled out to cross 16th St. and went into the pickup truck’s path, police said.
The pickup truck struck the Journey in the passenger side door, knocking the vehicle over 200 feet into the hospital’s yard.
The driver of the Journey, identified by state police as Jacquelyn K. Clayson, 37, of New Castle, was airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis with what is believed to be life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck, Derek Bacon, 29, also of New Castle, and and five children in his vehicle were all checked out at Henry Community Health Hospital and released, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
