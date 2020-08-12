CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The storm system that moved from Nebraska into northern Ohio on Monday dragged slightly less humid, more stable air into the FOX19 NOW viewing area and that means dry weather probably into the weekend.
Aside from the slight chance of a shower in our southern communities, expect variable clouds and temps in the mid to upper 80′s.
Thursday appears dry as well with temps back in the upper 80′s.
Right now, it looks like a chance of showers both Saturday and Sunday but not much and then mostly south of the city.
Through the week high temperatures will remain near or slightly above normal with the humidity moderate to slightly high.
