State police release video of pursuit, arrest of man accused of double carjacking

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The man accused of leading law enforcement on a chase and carjacking two vehicles during the pursuit will be arraigned on more charges once he is back in Warren County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).
Bryon Finklea Jr., 24, will be transferred to the Warren County Jail to be arraigned on kidnapping, robbery, and fleeing and eluding charges, OSHP said on Wednesday.
Currently, he is in the Montgomery County Jail facing charges unrelated to Saturday’s incidents, OSHP said.
The charges he will be arraigned on in Warren County stem from Saturday’s incident that started around 12 p.m. with the 24-year-old being chased by OSHP down I-75, troopers said over the weekend.
A trooper tried stopping Finklea, but he drove away and left I-75 to get on westbound SR 63 in Monroe, OSHP said.
Throughout this time of the pursuit, a 21-year-old female was in the vehicle with Finklea, according to troopers.
She was eventually let out of the vehicle at a Kroger parking lot in Monroe before the pursuit resumed.
Troopers continued chasing Finklea on SR 63, but once he got to the intersection of SR 63 and Gateway Boulevard, his vehicle became disabled, OSHP reported.
This wasn’t enough to stop Finklea though.
He got out of the broken-down vehicle and carjacked a car that had a man and two kids inside, troopers said.
Finklea got in the driver’s seat and sped off with the kids still in the backseat.
Troopers say both kids were eventually let out, but Finklea continued driving once they were out of the vehicle.
Now in West Chester, Finklea crashed into a vehicle on Tylersville Road at Dudley Drive, according to OSHP.
Finklea gets out of the crashed vehicle and carjacks his second vehicle, troopers said.
Law enforcement eventually stopped the pursuit because of the speed of the chase and traffic conditions but say Finklea Jr. was seen exiting I-75.
At some point after the chase, OSHP says the vehicle Finklea was last seen driving was found in Dayton.
Ray Price, the parent of one of Finklea’s carjacking victims — a teenager — is a bail bondsman. Price says he tracked Finklea’s mother down and asked her to encourage Finklea to turn himself in.
“I did reach out,” Price told FOX19 NOW. “I did talk to his mom. I talked to his mom this morning, too. She told me the U.S. Marshalls were at their house this morning looking for him, and we had a long talk.
“I was trying to talk to her about having him turn himself in. It’s the best thing you can do. Basically, there’s nowhere to hide. The U.S. Marshalls are looking for you, you can’t pop your head up anywhere.”
Price says Finklea’s mother claims Finklea lost a sister within the last month and is struggling with that loss.
He added that’s not an excuse for Finklea’s actions, but it does shed a little more light on why he might have acted as he did.
Finklea is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.