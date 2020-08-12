Volunteers searching Ohio River for connection to unsolved murder of Laney Gwinner

“The best way for me to describe what it means to myself and my family would be overwhelming gratitude. I can’t thank Randy, his class, and Mason High School enough. My sister’s case has been a roller coaster ride over the years with different detectives and individuals putting so much time and effort into it without being able to get to closure. The case has been quiet for some time now so having Randy, his team, and all those who have offered their help and support has brought a renewed sense of hope as well as a welcome reminder that while her case remains unsolved it’s still not forgotten.”