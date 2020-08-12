WATCH LIVE: Cincinnati police give update on officer-involved shooting

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department is giving an update on Tuesday’s shooting that involved an officer.
The shooting took place in a parking lot of a Shell Gas Station at 2455 Compton Road, CPD Chief Eliot Isaac said.
Isaac explained around 3:30 p.m. District 5 officers pursued a vehicle into Colerain Township after allegedly witnessing a person in the vehicle conduct a drug sale. Isaac described the person as a man in his twenties.
Colerain Township police officers and CPD officers stopped the vehicle in the parking lot on Compton Road.
As one or more officers approached the vehicle, according to Isaac, the man exited, and a struggle ensued.
Isaac said a taser was discharged and one round was fired. The chief could not confirm whether the man was armed. Repeatedly he stressed the investigation was in its early phases.
Tyonna Seay says she witnessed the incident as she was walking from the Shell station to the LaRosa’s location next door.
“I seen the gentleman jump our his SUV to try to run,” she told FOX19 NOW. “He did try to run, but I didn’t see no weapons. They were scuffling. He was trying to run. They were scuffling. They were jumping between pumps.
“And the tasers came out first, so I don’t know what happened in between when I heard the gunshot, but they already had him subdued.”
FOX19 NOW reached out to CPD about Seay’s allegation. Police replied they can’t comment but are hoping to speak with Seay.
The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is in stable condition, according to Isaac.
All officers are ok, a CPD release stated.
Per CPD protocol, the Cincinnati police officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will also review the incident, as will the Citizen Complaint Authority, which was present at the scene as Isaac spoke to the media.
Isaac said a police press conference on the shooting will be likely to take place Wednesday.
