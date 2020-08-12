Hamilton Co. announces launch of CARES program

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Commissioner Denise Driehaus unveiled the latest Hamilton County CARES program that launches Wednesday.
Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman discussed the case numbers after the county’s recent downgrade on the state’s alert map.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 9,766 cases and 257 deaths.
Last week, Driehaus said they are using a portion of its $142 million federal grant to buy 110,000 cloth masks, 50,000 face shields and 350 no-touch thermometers for schools in the county.
“We’re trying to make sure if there is a child that comes to school and forgot their mask, if a mask breaks during the day, if a faculty member needs a mask, then those schools have a supply they can get out in those situations,” she said.
Kesterman said they are adding more contact tracers.
“For the second week in a row, as I look at our data, things continue to look positive. We are seeing great compliance with people wearing masks in public, and that is making a difference,” he said.
