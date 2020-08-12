YMCA offering expanded all-day childcare program

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As families prepare for back to school, many are faced with scheduling challenges, especially those who have kids attending virtual classes or a hybrid schedule.
The Great Miami Valley YMCA and YMCA of Greater Cincinnati are offering a program called Full Day Y BASE (Before and After School Enrichment).
It provides a dedicated time for students to complete their school work and also leads students in outdoor activities crafts and games.
The goal is for kids to learn and stay physically active, organizers say.
Sarah Lovelace and her husband both work for University of Cincinnati Medical Center but live in Fairfield Township.
Their 10-year-old daughter will be in fifth grade this fall. She has been going to the YMCA since the beginning of the pandemic.
Lovelace said working full-time and then coming home and trying to do a full days worth of schoolwork in the evening is nearly impossible.
“We are beyond grateful,” she said. “Before the Y announced that they were going to even offer this whole day program, we were just in a frenzy, trying to figure out what in the world we were going to do because she’s only 10, so she is not old enough to stay home alone.
“Honestly they have been the best thing for us throughout this whole pandemic. It has been safe, everybody has followed safety guidelines, and there have been no issues.”
For more information, visit myy.org.
