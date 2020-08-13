Breonna Taylor’s family, attorney discuss meeting with Kentucky AG

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX19/AP) - Breonna Taylor’s family and attorneys are calling for the investigation into her death to wrap up and criminal charges be filed against the officers involved.
It comes one day after they privately met with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron at his state office in Louisville.
Attorney Ben Crump said in a news conference Thursday he believed charges would be filed “sooner rather than later.”
“We believe the people who caused her death should be held accountable,” he said.
This week marked 150 days since Taylor’s death, Crump noted: “We expect, hopefully before 200 days, charges to happen.”
Cameron spoke Wednesday with Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, and other family members “to personally express his condolences,” according to a news release from his office.
“Attorney General Cameron was grateful today to meet with the family of Ms. Breonna Taylor, including Ms. Tamika Palmer, Ms. Juniyah Palmer, Ms. Bianca Austin, and the family’s attorneys, as well as Christopher 2X from the Game Changers organization,” the statement read.
“The meeting provided an opportunity for Attorney General Cameron to personally express his condolences to the family. The investigation remains ongoing, and our Office of Special Prosecutions continues to review all the facts in the case to determine the truth.”
That was the main focus of the meeting, another attorney for Taylor’s family, Lonita Baker, confirmed at Thursday’s news conference.
The AG had not personally reached out to the family before Wednesday for fear of how it would affect the investigation, she said, adding that he did not give them any new information or provide a timeline as to when the investigation might end
“I’m glad the attorney general asked for this meeting. He actually seemed sincere and genuine, which I appreciated,” Palmer said in a statement Wednesday.
“We let him know how important it was for their office to get all the facts, to get the truth and to get justice for Breonna. We all deserve to know the whole truth behind what happened to my daughter. The attorney general committed to getting us the truth. We’re going to hold him up to that commitment.
“At the end of the day, we have to (sic) bridge the community and the police. That starts with the truth and justice. And we have to make real changes to keep this from happening to anyone else. The attorney general didn’t say which direction he’s pointing to, and I could be wrong, but after meeting him today I’m more confident that the truth will come out and that justice will be served.”
At the press conference Thursday, Palmer expressed her gratitude to activists and protesters who have continued their calls for justice in the wake of her daughter's death.
“At this point, it’s bigger than Breonna. It’s bigger than just Black lives,” she said. “It’s about bridging the gaps between us and the police.”
The family and attorneys also said Thursday they have met with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
They talked about how to try to “work together to heal the city beyond just getting justice in the criminal matter for Breonna Taylor,” Crump said.
There are things the city can do with police reform now including passing ordinances and changing the city’s contract with its police union, Baker said.
“For us to move forward and there to be real healing, we need change,” she said.
Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical worker, was fatally shot by Louisville police as they served what is referred to as a “no knock” narcotics search warrant at her apartment on March 13.
All the facts are not out yet, but so far authorities have said an officer was shot by her boyfriend, who claimed he was defending against what he thought was a home invasion.
Cameron took over the case after the local prosecutor recused himself and has seen increasing pressure from protesters.
Taylor’s family and high profile celebrities — from LeBron James to Oprah Winfrey — have called for three police officers who were at her home to be charged with her killing.
Cameron has asked everyone to be patient during the investigation.
Earlier this month, he said he was waiting on ballistics tests from the FBI.
Crump says he hopes the justice system works for Breonna the same way it would for a young white woman.
“In our heart, we believe it’s murder but that’s something Attorney General Cameron has to do,” he said.
