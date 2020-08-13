Breonna Taylor’s family, attorney give update after meeting with Kentucky AG

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX19/AP) - Breonna Taylor’s family and attorneys are calling for the investigation into her death to wrap up soon and the findings be released.
It comes one day after they privately met with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron at his state office in Louisville.
“We believe the people who caused her death should be held accountable,” attorney Ben Crump said at a news conference Thursday.
Cameron spoke Wednesday with Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, and other family members “to personally express his condolences,” according to a news release from his office.
“Attorney General Cameron was grateful today to meet with the family of Ms. Breonna Taylor, including Ms. Tamika Palmer, Ms. Juniyah Palmer, Ms. Bianca Austin, and the family’s attorneys, as well as Christopher 2X from the Game Changers organization,” the statement read.
“The meeting provided an opportunity for Attorney General Cameron to personally express his condolences to the family. The investigation remains ongoing, and our Office of Special Prosecutions continues to review all the facts in the case to determine the truth.”
Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical worker, was fatally shot by Louisville police as they served what is referred to as a “no knock” narcotics search warrant at her apartment on March 13.
An officer was shot by her boyfriend, who has claimed he was defending against a home invasion.
Cameron took over the case after the local prosecutor recused himself and has seen increasing pressure from protesters in recent weeks.
Taylor’s family and high profile celebrities — from LeBron James to Oprah Winfrey — have called for three police officers who were at her home to be charged with her killing.
Cameron has asked everyone to be patient during the investigation.
Earlier this month, he said he was waiting on ballistics tests from the FBI.
