Cincinnati police install crosswalk flags in neighborhoods to improve pedestrian safety

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Speeding is a problem on certain roads in East and West Price Hill, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Fourteen pedestrians were struck by vehicles in the past two years along Warsaw Avenue alone, they said.
A few of those resulted in deaths.
That’s why the police department’s Pivot Squad is placing flags at crosswalks along Warsaw and Glenway avenues.
“This is a serious quality-of-life issue that we know needed addressing,” said Pivot Squad Project Coordinator Lori Schulte.
Here’s how the flags work: Pedestrians hold them in the air as they cross the street in the crosswalk.
The flags are designed to make pedestrians more visible.
Once pedestrians reach the other side of the crosswalk, they leave the flag there for the next walker.
Residents say the idea is greatly appreciated.
“We have gotten a lot of positive feedback so far, and I think that’s great,” said Executive Director of Price Hill Will Rachel Hastings.
The plan is to eventually have 40 flag sets installed.
Cincinnati police took care of the first several set of flags using a portion of a grant they received.
A few other organizations like Price Hill Will offered to continue the effort.
“The cost for one flag installation was less than $60, and to me, that is a really low-cost solution to keeping a person safe,” Schulte said. “If we can save lives, it’s a step in the right direction.”
Similar programs have been installed in other areas like Westwood and Northside, police say.
They want this to serve a reminder to pedestrians to always use crosswalks.
With these flags, police say they will continue to monitor pedestrian-related accidents in the area and hope they decrease.
