Crosswalk flags installed in Cincy neighborhoods to improve pedestrian safety

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Speeding is a problem on certain roads in East and West Price Hill, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Over the past two years, they report 14 pedestrians have been struck along Warsaw Avenue alone. A few of those resulted in deaths.
That’s why CPD’s Pivot Squad is placing flags at crosswalks along Warsaw and Glenway Avenues.
“This is a serious quality-of-life issue that we know needed addressing,” CPD’s Pivot Squad Project Coordinator Lori Schulte said.
The flags are for those utilizing the crosswalk to hold as they make their way across the street. They’re designed to make pedestrians more visible. The idea is to hold the flag in the air as you cross.
The flags must be returned once you get to the other side.
“We have gotten a lot of positive feedback so far, and I think that’s great,” Executive Director of Price Hill Will Rachel Hastings said.
The plan is to have 40 flag sets installed.
CPD took care of the first several set of flags using a portion of a grant they received.
A few other organizations like Price Hill Will offered to continue the effort.
“The cost for one flag installation was less than $60, and to me, that is a really low-cost solution to keeping a person safe,” Schulte said. “If we can save lives, it’s a step in the right direction.”
Similar programs have been installed in other areas like Westwood and Northside, according to CPD.
CPD also wants this to serve a reminder to pedestrians to always use crosswalks.
With these flags, CPD says they will continue to monitor pedestrian-related accidents in the area hoping they decrease.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.