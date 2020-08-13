Customs officers seize 800 shipments of counterfeit batons with spear tips

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Cincinnati seized 817 shipments of counterfeit batons on July 30.
Had the products been real, they could have retailed for $150 each, CBP said.
The batons, which were labeled to appear to be products of actual suppliers such as 511 Tactical and Armament Systems and Procedures (ASP), were being imported through a freight forwarder in Illinois. They originated from Shenzhen, China.
“Our officers are very familiar with the many ways smugglers try to evade inspection,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said in a news release. “A concern is that these parcels were mis-manifested, which is a tactic smugglers use when a shipment is going to be used for nefarious activities. We are committed to protecting the health and safety of our law-abiding citizens and our law enforcement counterparts.”
The shipments were labeled as “selfie sticks,” and “window breakers.”
CBP said with the batons were potentially dangerous accessories such as spear tips.
