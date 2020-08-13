Escaped Hamilton Co. inmate taken into custody

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate who escaped from the Talbert House has been taken into custody.
Larry Bryant Isbel, Jr., 48, escaped from the facility located at 1619 Reading Road on Aug. 10.
He was found and arrested by the Norwood Police Department at 2 a.m. on Aug. 13.
Isbel was taken into custody in the area of 1900 Elm Ave and booked back into the Hamilton County Justice Center where he will await arraignment on his new charges.
Sheriff Neil says he was initially being held for operating a vehicle impaired, drug abuse instruments and theft.
