9 fire departments respond to blaze in Cleves business

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Fire crews responded to a large fire early Thursday evening at a business in Cleves.
The fire broke out shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 9600 block of Cilley Road at Jack Boiman Sons and Daughters, a business that specializes in foundation repair and waterproofing.
As of 7:30 p.m., Whitewater Township fire crews were still putting out hot spots.
Eight other fire departments responded, including crews from Miami Township, Harrison, Crosby Township, Ross Township, Delhi Township, Bright, In., Greendale, In. and Aurora, In.
According to reports at the scene, the fire occurred in a storage facility abutting the business’s principal building. The facility was fully engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived and subsequently collapsed on itself.
Whitewater Township Fire Chief Scott Schorsch says some flammable liquid tanks were inside the facility, but it remains unclear what exactly those tanks contained.
The cause of the fire is also yet to be determined, Schorsch says.
No injuries were reported, but one firefighter at the scene had to be checked out for heat exhaustion. Schorsch says that firefighter is ok.
