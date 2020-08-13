Gov. Mike DeWine: ‘We want the athletes to compete'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine provided a big update on Thursday for the hope of contact high school sports this fall in Ohio.
“We want the athletes to compete,” DeWine said. “We want the young people to have their season. We want to do it as safely as possible.”
The governor says he’s still meeting with high school coaches and working through a plan with protocols for the season. A formal announcement will come on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
“We’ll have an announcement on Tuesday - a little preview,” DeWine said. “This is a decision that’s going to be made by parents and schools. They’ll make those decisions. We’re going to restrict the number of fans.”
“We want to make sure the parents and people who mean a lot to that particular child have an opportunity to see them,” the governor said in regard to fans in attendance at games.
The Ohio High School Athletics Association recently put together a six-game regular season plan for football this fall followed by playoffs. That schedule is pending approval by DeWine with teams expecting to kickoff the season on Friday, Aug. 28.
