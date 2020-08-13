Hit-skip crash, robbery led to pursuit in Sycamore Twp.

SYCAMORE TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A hit-skip crash led to a robbery and a vehicle pursuit in Sycamore Township Thursday morning, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil.
He said a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by 25-year-old Jordan Johnson was exiting from eastbound 275 to U.S. 22 when it struck a 2015 Porsche Cayman being driven by 54-year-old Brian Thomas.
After the crash, Johnson exited his vehicle and fled on foot and ran onto the lot of Cincy Custom Carts, according to Neil.
The sheriff said Johnson then approached a 2017 Ford F-350 which was parked and occupied by its owner, 48-year-old Reyes Cruz Mijanos. He struck Mijanos in the head through the open driver side window and pulled him from the vehicle.
Johnson then got in the truck and fled southbound on Montgomery Road, according to Neil.
Montgomery Police Department units observed it traveling on Montgomery Road and attempted to make a traffic stop. Johnson failed to observe all signals to stop and led those units on a pursuit through the City of Montgomery and into Blue Ash, the sheriff said.
According to Neil, the pursuit ended when Johnson drove through a closed garage door at GT Industrial Supply and was taken into custody in the garage.
The garage was not occupied at the time of the incident, he said.
Johnson was transported to Bethesda North Hospital by the Blue Ash Fire Department for observation treatment of minor injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
Upon release from the hospital, Johnson will be transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center.
He is being charged with failing to stop after an accident, robbery and failure to comply with the signal of a police officer.
