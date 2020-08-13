Man arrested on murder charges in deadly East Price Hill assault

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police arrested 32-year-old Ryen Waller Thursday on murder charges in connection with the deadly assault of a man in East Price Hill Tuesday night.
CPD announced the arrest in a release issued late Thursday.
Horacio Domingo Perez, 44, was found lying in the 900 block of McPherson Avenue Tuesday at 8:15 p.m.
Perez was unresponsive and suffering from a head injury. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and died from his injuries on Aug. 5, police say.
Previously CPD Cpt. Paul Broxterman explained the assault occurred after an auto accident between a Black man and a Hispanic man. An altercation ensued later in the day between the two, at which point the Black man punched the Hispanic man.
Police later clarified it remains unclear whether Perez was the one involved in that auto accident.
They also said, while they are aware of attacks against Hispanics in the area, this does not appear to be one of the them.
Nevertheless, last week members of the East Price Hill community rallied at St. Lawrence Square to remember him and call for justice.
“Horacio’s death isn’t the first thing,” Rosemary Ventura, a friend of Perez, said. “There have been many assaults, many robberies, many attacks towards Hispanics especially. Doesn’t matter if they see it’s a Hispanic woman walking their young children. They still get beat up, and this is just not right.”
She continued: “What we want is more security in these streets. We also want for us immigrants, because we are human too. We come here to live. We pay our taxes. We work hard. We do not live here for free, and we deserve as much respect as anyone else that lives in this community.”
