200 marijuana plants seized from 22 locations, Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Sheriff’s has seized 200 marijuana plants from 22 locations.
According to the Journal News, Major Mike Craft said it was part of an annual marijuana eradication effort.
The searched for eight hours in a helicopter for the plants, which are very distinct when mixed with other crops and backyard landscaping, Craft told the Journal News.
He told the media outlet no arrests were made because “plants found in recent years are in locations with just two or three plants grown in a field or backyard, which is difficult to tie to a specific person, farmer or resident.”
Craft added there were no tips given to the sheriff’s office about grow operations.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.