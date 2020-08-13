Ohio unemployment numbers, jobless claims continue to drop

COLUMBUS (FOX19) - Ohioans filed 20,969 initial jobless claims last week, according to data the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported Thursday to the U.S. Department of Labor.
This was 253,246 fewer than the peak earlier this year during the coronavirus pandemic, ODJFS said in a news release.
Last week, Ohioans filed 374,751 continued jobless claims, which was 401,551 fewer than the peak earlier this year.
The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 21 weeks (1,604,708) is more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.
Over the last 21 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $5.9 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 778,000 Ohioans.
Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, about 94% have been processed, with about 6% pending. In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $5 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 514,000 PUA claimants.
