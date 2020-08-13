Remembering ‘inseparable’ husband and wife lost in Newport crash

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Ray and Gail Laible were enjoying a quiet meal outside at Press on Monmouth last Friday when a car crashed into and killed them.
The tragic incident Fifth and Monmouth Streets followed on a high-speed pursuit by Cincinnati police.
The couple’s daughter, Angela Endress says the week since then has felt surreal.
“It’s just heartbreaking,” she said, “and numbing.”
Now, as she plans their funerals, she says she wants people to know how much the couple of 56 years loved each other — and their community.
“They were inseparable,” Endress said walking past a Newport fountain where she and and her father came to toss coins when she was little. “Where my mom went, my father went.”
Endress says her mother was a talented artist.
“She traveled all over the country,” she explained.
The may have been octogenarians — 80 and 81 — but Endress says they hadn’t missed a beat.
“They still went out and listened to music and went dancing all the time and went out with their friends,” she said.
Endress says in this difficult time she’s leaning on friends and family for support.
She also finds strength in a cross her cousin gave her.
“It helps you get through,” she said. “It just helps you get through everything. It’s helping me get through it without bawling my eyes out.”
The funeral is expected to be Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.