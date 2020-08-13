IN school district releases guidelines for football

ST. LEON, Ind. (FOX19) - As Indiana plans to kickoff high school football on time next week, Sunman-Dearborn Community Schools have guidelines in place for athletic events.
This is the district covering East Central High School, one middle school and three elementary schools:
- 50% capacity at indoor and outdoor events
- Clearly-marked visitor and home sections
- Spectators will not be allowed to change sides after entering the venue
- Face coverings are required
- Masks will be available
- Once social distancing is established, spectators can take off their masks
All general public tickets will be sold at the gate, but no general public presale tickets or sports passes are available.
The East Central Trojans start the season at home Aug. 21 facing county rival Lawrenceburg.
East Central won 11 straight games last year before falling in sectionals.
This year, Seymour travels to South Dearborn for the opener.
Indiana is one of 13 states not making any changes to its schedule, according to the Indy Star.
As for Kentucky, Healthy at Sports is a set of guidelines in the works from the KHSAA.
Northern Kentucky schools will wait to see what those guidelines look like before making final decisions on the season.
The Healthy at Sports plan is expected to be ready by Aug. 24, the first day of fall practice.
