Sheriff: 2,000 gallons of tar spilled in Miami Township tractor trailer crash

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says deputies responded to a rolled-over tractor-trailer crash in Miami Township Thursday where 2,000 gallons of hot pitch (tar) spilled on the roadway.
Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Lawrenceburg Road just after 11 a.m. for the single-vehicle crash.
Sheriff Neil says Darrell Byer, 51, was driving a 2007 International semi-tractor with a liquid cargo tank trailer filled with 5,883 gallons of hot pitch (tar). As he exited a left-bound curve, he hit a guard rail and left the right side of the road.
Byer lost control of the vehicle, as a result, went into a ditch, and rolled over onto its left side, Sheriff Neil said.
After rolling over, the tar began to leak onto the roadway and into a nearby ditch.
Sheriff Neil says Byer suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
The leak caused minimal environmental impact, Sheriff Neil said.
Sheriff Neil says speed and impairment were not factors in the crash. Byer was cited for failing to maintain reasonable control of his vehicle.
The road will remain closed until Monday, Sheriff Neil said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.