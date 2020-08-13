Showers, Warm and Muggy Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday = Relief

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Officially the low and high temperatures Thursday were 72° and 89°. Given the high humidity the heat index was in the low and middle 90s. The hottest locations Thursday were the Butler County Regional Airport in Hamilton and Maysville both reaching 90°. a number of locations were one degree behind.
The muggy air over the FOX19 NOW viewing is going to stay into Sunday then a Canadian cold front will bring a few days of relief. Despite the humidity there will be little in the way of meaningful rainfall until the weekend but Friday a few locations will get some soaking rain.
Relief from the sticky stuff is on the horizon as two cold fronts drop southeastward from Canada. The first will move through the region Sunday afternoon and bring a few showers and a some relief from the humidity. The second front will will be east of here by Wednesday at sunrise and it will lead dramatically less humid and much cooler air into the Tristate.
While I cannot rule out a sprinkle or very light, brief shower Friday morning you have a better chance if getting wet late Friday. Saturday will be a wet day with off and on rain most of the day. Scattered showers will fall Sunday.
