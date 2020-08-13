WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to talk about returning to school, gives COVID-19 update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -Gov. DeWine will be talking about going back to school and will give an update on the COVID-19 crisis.
On Tuesday, Gov. DeWine and area doctors addressed guidelines on how students will be able to return to school safely.
- 325 public schools (approximately 590,000) are planning to return to school full-time.
- 55 districts or about 25.6 percent (approximately 398,000 students) of our public school students that will be fully remote or online.
- 154 districts or 24.5 percent (approximately 380,000 students) will be doing some form of hybrid schooling.
- There are 78 districts for which we don’t have information readily available.
Dr. Patty Manning, chief of staff at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital discussed the COVID-19 spread involving children.
“Younger children who need closer-contact care may be more likely to spread coronavirus. The older children, especially teens, are a great risk for spread b/c they are very active and have contact with each other,” she said.
For schools to remain safe she recommends:
- Wear masks
- Practice social distancing
- Practice good hand hygiene
- Keep surfaces clean
“Ventilation is also very important. Teachers should try to open windows or teach outside if possible,” Manning said.
The Ohio Department of Health says there are 104,248 cases and 3,734 deaths. Of the total cases, 82,310 have presumably recovered.
DeWine says the number of positive cases seems to be increasing in 17-year-olds.
“17-year-olds seem to be contracting coronavirus at higher rates than their younger peers. This could be because they are more likely to socialize with more people,” Dr. John Barnard from Nationwide Children’s Hospital said.
DeWine has not made a final decision on sports and extracurricular activities, but is leaning toward allowing schools and parents to make the decision.
“My plea to everyone today is that if we want our kids to go to school in person, to play sports, to be in extracurricular activities - it’s up to all of us to cut down the spread in our communities. Wear masks, social distance, avoid large gatherings,” he said.
