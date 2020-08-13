Woman charged in death of former Green Township police officer could face 20 years in prison

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A woman who is facing charges of the death of a former Green Township police officer could face an excess of 20 years in prison, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said.
Deters says Amanda Witt faces one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of corrupting another with drugs, and one count of tampering with evidence.
Witt supplied drugs to her friend and former attorney, Richard Vanderyt, which resulted in his overdose death on March 16th, Deters said.
Deters says that Mr. Vanderyt requested cocaine from Witt, but Witt gave him fentanyl.
According to the indictment, Witt caused VandeRyt’s death by “inducing or causing” him to use fentanyl, causing him “serious harm or to become drug dependent.”
“Drugs affect our entire community. Rich Vanderyt was a respected member of the Cincinnati Bar, and his death is a loss to our community,” Deters said. “Sadly, we are seeing more cases where people think they are ingesting one substance when in reality it is something much deadlier.”
VandeRyt was also a former D.A.R.E. officer and ran for Hamilton County sheriff in 2016.
His family says they were surprised to find out that he would turn to drugs.
“It feels so odd,” his sister, Angela Schmidt, said. “Richard was so against drugs, totally against drugs.”
Schmidt says she has never heard of Witt, nor does she know the relation to her brother.
An incident report from Green Township police says an officer performed C.P.R. on VandeRyt shortly after midnight on March 16th. It says the fire department took over, but first responders were unable to revive him.
Witt is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center. Her bond is set at $500,000.
