‘American Pickers’ coming to Ohio to look for hidden treasures

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - New episodes of “American Pickers” are set to be filmed in Ohio in October unless postponed by COVID-19.
Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are coming back to Ohio after filming here in 2017 and 2018, unless COVID-19 “conditions change for the worse,” according to a statement from their production company Cineflix Media.
Cineflix says that despite COVID-19, “We are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking.”
The show is looking for “leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with interesting items and lots of them,” the press release said.
They say they are always interested in “sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.”
If you or anyone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that Wolfe and Fritz can peruse through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection (with photos) to americanpickers@cineflix.com. You may also call 1-855-OLD-RUST.
